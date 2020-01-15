Vodafone launches new Rs 99, Rs 555 prepaid plans to compete against Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel

Vodafone has launched two new prepaid plans.

Vodafone India has just launched two new plans for its prepaid customers. While the Rs 99 plan brings a validity of just 18 days, the new Rs. 555 plan offers a validity of 70 days. These prepaid plans not only bring 4G data but also offer unlimited calling and messages. Here's everything you need to know about the new prepaid plans.

The Rs. 99 prepaid plan is one of the cheapest plans to offer unlimited calling. It offers 1GB of 4G data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS messages. The plan brings in a validity of 18 days. It is worth noting that the plan will be available only in Kolkata, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West and West Bengal circles.

As for the more costly Rs 555 plan, the plan competes directly against the Rs 555 prepaid plan on Reliance Jio. Vodafone is offering 1.5GB data per day alongside unlimited calls 100 SMS messages per day. In comparison, Rs. 555 plan on Jio brings the benefits but calls are not truly unlimited as calls to other networks are capped at 3000 minutes. While Jio's plan offers 84 days of validity, Vodafone brings in a validity of just 70 days.

As mentioned above, the plans are available at limited circles. While the Rs 555 plan is available only for Mumbai users, the Rs 99 plan is available in Kolkata, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West and West Bengal circles.