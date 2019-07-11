Image Source : FLIPKART Vivo Z1 Pro on sale today via Flipkart and Vivo online store

Vivo Z1 Pro launched on 3rd of July, earlier this month and will be put up on sale today at 12:00 pm via online store Flipkart as well as Vivo's online website Vivo.com.

Vivo Z1 Pro constitues a powerful battery of 5000mAh, along with a triple set rare camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Vivo Z1 Pro is available in three storage options ranging from 6GB/4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, and 6GB+128GB.

Vivo Z1 Pro Specifications

Vivo Z1 Pro features a display of 6.53 inches along with a 19.5:9 LCD wide view, FHD+ resolution and has a body ratio of 90.77%. The screen supports 2340 X 1080 pixel.

Vivo Z1 Pro is powered by a Octa-core Snapdragon 712 10nm processor and the phone houses a powerful battery of 5000mAh as well as 18W fast charging. The storage options available are of three categories of 4GB/6GB RAM +64GB, 6GB RAM with 64GB and 6GB+128GB that can be expanded to 256GB with a microSD Card.

The Vivo Z1 Pro consists of a 32-megapixel front camera with a f/2.0 aperture, the phone offers different modes like AI filter, HDR Mode, AR stickers, Potrate light effect, AI beauty, Fun video and Live Photo. The Vivo Z1 Pro has a back camera of 2 Megapixel having an aperture of f/2.4, an 8 Megapixel with an aperture of f/2.2 having 120 degree wide-angle camera and a 16 Megapixel rare camera along with f/1.78 aperture, Sony IMX499.

The phone runs on Android 9.0 (Pie). The Vivo Z1 Pro supports Dual SIM(nano+nano+microSD). The phone supports a fingerprint sensor at the back and also a 3.55mm audio jack.

Vivo Z1 Pro is available in three colour options of Sonic Black, Mirror Black and Sonic Blue.

Vivo Z1 Pro Price

Vivo Z1 Pro price starts at Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, Rs.16,990 for 6GB+64GB variant and Rs. 17,990 for 6GB+128GB variant The phone gets a few launch offers, for users of ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card who can get Rs. 750 flat discount along with easy No Cost EMI options..

