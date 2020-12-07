Vivo Y51 (2020) with 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Vivo has just announced the launch of the Vivo Y51 in India. The smartphone is the addition to the company's youthful 'Y' series portfolio. The handset comes in at a starting price of Rs 17,990 and it will be available in two colour options - Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony.
"With Vivo Y51, we are taking a step further in our customer-centric approach to offer the ‘best of everything' from 18W Fast Charge to 5000mAh long-lasting battery and an 48MP AI Triple Rear Camera. The Y-series line-up reiterates Vivo's efforts to make technology accessible with leading camera capabilities, premium design and seamless experience to the consumers," Nipun Marya, Director- Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.
Vivo Y51 comes with a 6.58-inch Halo FullView Display with FHD+ (2408×1080) resolution. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes with a microSD card slot that supports expandable storage up to 1TB.
On the software front, it has Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP sensor, 8MP sensor, and 2MP sensor.
On the front, it has a 16-megapixel sensor. The back camera comes with a bunch of modes including portrait, video, pano, live photo, slo-mo, time-lapse, and more. In terms of connectivity, Vivo Y51 supports dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The device comes with a fast charge support of 18W.
(with IANS inputs)