Vivo Y51 (2020) with 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : VIVO Vivo Y51 launched in India.

Vivo has just announced the launch of the Vivo Y51 in India. The smartphone is the addition to the company's youthful 'Y' series portfolio. The handset comes in at a starting price of Rs 17,990 and it will be available in two colour options - Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony.

"With Vivo Y51, we are taking a step further in our customer-centric approach to offer the ‘best of everything' from 18W Fast Charge to 5000mAh long-lasting battery and an 48MP AI Triple Rear Camera. The Y-series line-up reiterates Vivo's efforts to make technology accessible with leading camera capabilities, premium design and seamless experience to the consumers," Nipun Marya, Director- Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

Vivo Y51 comes with a 6.58-inch Halo FullView Display with FHD+ (2408×1080) resolution. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes with a microSD card slot that supports expandable storage up to 1TB.

On the software front, it has Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP sensor, 8MP sensor, and 2MP sensor.

On the front, it has a 16-megapixel sensor. The back camera comes with a bunch of modes including portrait, video, pano, live photo, slo-mo, time-lapse, and more. In terms of connectivity, Vivo Y51 supports dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The device comes with a fast charge support of 18W.

(with IANS inputs)