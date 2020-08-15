Image Source : VIVO Vivo Y20 smartphone with Snapdragon 460 chip may launch soon.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is apparently working on Y20 that may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 460 chipset. Recently, Vivo Y20's model V2027 appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing some of its key details.

The listing shows the device will run on Android 10 OS and will come with 4GB RAM. The smartphone is expected to run Android 10, underneath Vivo's Funtouch OS skin, reports GSMArena. Presently, other specifications of Vivo Y20 are still unknown.

To recall, Vivo Y20's predecessor Vivo Y19 came with Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) 12nm processor. In terms of display, the smartphone features a 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display.

The Y19 was backed by a 5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging support.

