Vivo X60 Pro+, X60 Pro, X60 smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Vivo X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus launched in India.

Vivo has just launched three new smartphones under its X60 series, the Vivo X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus. While the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro bring a great camera experience, the Pro Plus takes it up a notch with a true flagship experience. For the launch of the X60 series, the company has partnered up with Zeiss to bump up its camera game.

Vivo X60, X60 Pro Specifications

Both Vivo X60 and X60 Pro smartphones feature a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, which supports a 120Hz high refresh rate. The smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, which is the same processor that powers the recently launched OnePlus 9R. The dual-SIM handsets pack in up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Under the hood, the X60 features a 4,300mAh battery whereas the X60 Pro gets a 4,200mAh battery pack. Both the smartphones support Vivo’s Flash Charge 33W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Vivo X60 comes with a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP portrait sensor. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie snapper.

As for the Vivo X60 Pro, it also comes with a triple-camera setup including a 48MP primary gimbal camera sensor along with a 13MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP portrait sensor.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Specifications

Vivo X60 Pro+ sports a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, which supports a 120Hz high refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The dual-SIM handsets pack in up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Vivo X60 Pro+ features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP Gimbal ultra-wide-angle lens, a 32MP portrait lens and an 8MP 5X periscope lens.

Price and Availability

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro smartphones will be available in Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black colour variants. The X60 Pro Plus, on the other hand, comes in only the Emperor Blue colour variant, which brings a vegan leather finish to the table.

As for the pricing, the Vivo X60 has been priced at Rs. 37,990 and Rs. 41,990 for the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants, respectively. The Vivo X60 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 49,990 for the sole 12GB+256GB variant. The top-of-the-line X60 Pro Plus is priced at Rs. 69,990 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

The pre-bookings for the smartphones start today, March 25. The handsets will go on sale for the first time on April 2, 2021.