Vivo X50 Pro, X50 launching in India today: How to watch live stream, what to expect

Vivo is set to announce the launch of the much-awaited X50 series. The Vivo X50 will be tagging along with the X50 Pro and the two will be a part of the company's new premium range of products. Both the smartphones are schooled to launch in India today, July 16. The smartphones will be launched via an online live stream at 12PM. Here’s how you can tune in to watch the coverage live.

How to watch Vivo X50 launch event live online?

As mentioned above, the Vivo X50 series is launching in India via an online Livestream on July 16 at 12 PM. The event will be live-streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel. Apart from that, the company will also be going live via its social media handles on Twitter, Facebook as well as Instagram.

Moreover, to reach more audience the company has also tied up with Amazon and Flipkart, where the users will be able to watch the livestream. Apart from that, the livestream will also be available on Paytm, Tata Cliq and Hotstar. With this, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer aims to reach a wider audience.

What to expect?

At the launch event, Vivo is expected to launch two new smartphones, Vivo X50 and the X50 Pro. Both smartphones debuted in China last month. Vivo X50 features a 6.56-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a 4,200mAh battery.

As for the X50 Pro, the handset gets a more attractive curved AMOLED panel with HDR10+ support. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It comes with a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a primary 48MP sensor coupled with a 13MP portrait camera, an 8MP telephoto lens and an 8MP macro lens.

In terms of the pricing, the Vivo X50 is available in China for a starting price of CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 38,000). As for the X50 Pro, it is available at a starting price of CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 47,000).

