Vivo V21e 5G likely to launch in India at Rs 24,990: Report

Vivo V21e 5G likely to launch in India at Rs 24,990.

Vivo is expected to launch its upcoming smartphone Vivo V21e 5G in India at Rs 24,990. The smartphone is likely to launch with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in the country on June 24, GizmoChina reported on Sunday, citing Tipster.

The microsite of the Vivo V21e 5G has revealed that it will be sporting a slim and trendy design. The front view of the 5G-capable phone reveals that it has a waterdrop notch display and a noticeable chin.

The smartphone might feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel that delivers FHD+ resolution. It has a 32MP front camera and its rear camera setup has a 64MP primary lens along with an 8MP ultrawide snapper.

The Dimensity 700 chip powers the device with 8GB RAM and has 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. The phone runs on FunTouch OS 11.1 and Android 11 OS.

The V21e 5G is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 44W rapid charging. For security, it has an in-screen fingerprint reader. The handset weighs 7.67mm and weighs 165 grams.