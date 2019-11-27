Vivo U20 to go on sale for the first time tomorrow: Price, offers and more

Vivo U20 comes in Racing Black and Blaze Blue colour variants.

Vivo has recently launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Vivo U20 in India. The key highlights of the smartphone include triple camera setup at the back, Snapdragon 675 processor, 5,000mAh battery and much more. The smartphone is finally going on sale starting tomorrow and here’s everything you need to know if you are planning to grab one.

Vivo U20 comes in two variants, both with 64GB of onboard storage. The 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants are available for Rs. 10,990 and Rs. 11,990 respectively. It will be available in two colour variants, namely, Racing Black and Blaze Blue. Vivo U20 will be available on Amazon India and Vivo e-store.

As far as the launch offers are concerned, the company is offering no-cost EMI for up to six months. Vivo has also collaborated with Jio to offer benefits worth Rs. 6,000. Additionally, people who purchase the smartphone on November 28 using pre-paid methods will get Rs. 1,000 off on both variants.

Vivo U20 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Vivo U20 flaunts a 6.53-inch fullHD+ display with a waterdrop style notch upfront. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Vivo U20 gets a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 2MP super macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.