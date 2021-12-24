VIVO Launches Watch 2 with 7 days of battery life and eSIM

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO WEBSITE Vivo Logo

Highlights Vivo Watch 2 comes with a stainless steel build body and a 5ATM water resistance rating

Supports Vivo's Jovi voice assistant which enables the user to control other smart devices around

For fitness enthusiasts, Watch 2 comes with 47 sports modes

Vivo launched its second generation of smart wearable named as Watch 2. The new smartwatch comes with eSIM support, and claims to offer up to 14 days of battery on a single charge.

The Watch 2 features a 1.43-inch round shaped always-on display and has 466x466 pixels resolution, with 326ppi pixel density. The watch further supports 2GB internal storage and for connectivity it supports Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and BeiDou.For fitness enthusiasts, the smartwatch comes with 47 sports modes including cycling, outdoor running, swimming, tennis, gymnastics, rowing, and more.

The new Vivo smartwatch comes equipped with a SpO2 sensor to track blood oxygen saturation level,sleep tracking feature and heart rate monitor. Also, with an available sensor, users can measure the air pressure and altitude accordingly. The watch further sports NFC for bus and subway access in 300 cities across China.

Furthermore, the Watch 2 has functions like alarms, music playback control and notifications. Also, it comes with Vivo's Jovi voice assistant which enables the user to control other smart devices around.

For durability, Vivo Watch 2 comes with a stainless steel build body and a 5ATM water resistance rating. The watch comes with enough juice to run for a week (7 days) with eSIM function enabled. And if the function is disabled, the smartwatch can deliver up to 14 days of run time, as per Vivo.

The smartwatch weighs 47 grams, comes with physical buttons and is available in 2 strap variants- Nappa leather strap and a standard rubber strap.