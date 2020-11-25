Virat Kohli AR filter now available on Instagram, Facebook: Here's how it works

The sticker is titled as Bat Talks for India.

Just as the IPL fever got over, the cricket fans around the globe are now looking forward to the ODI series. In order to pump up the excitement among the fans, Facebook has announced the launch of the Virat Kohli AR filter on Instagram. The filter has been created in partnership with Sportsmanias, an industry leader in creating sports emojis and augmented reality (AR) effects.

The new filter is available on both Facebook and Instagram. The users can share the filter on their Facebook or Instagram stories in order to share their support for India and Virat Kohli.

While the filter features Virat Kohli, it has been titled as “Bat Talk for India” on both Facebook and Instagram. Here’s how you can use the filter and share it on your social media stories:

How to use Virat Kohli AR filter on Instagram?

Open Instaragm on your Android or iOS device. Swipe left to bring the stories option and swipe in the shutter button area to find the “Browse effects” option. Search for the filter by typing “Bat Talks for India”. Now, tap on the filter and tap on ‘Try it’.

Now you should be able to try out the new filter and even take photos or videos of it. One can further get creative with the help of emojis and background music.

In order to find the AR filter on Facebook, head over to Virat Kohli’s post with the effect from his Facebook Page on your Android or iOS device. One will be able to play around with the filter from there.

Commenting on the launch, Virat Kohli said, “I am delighted to collaborate with Facebook to launch the new Bat Talks for India filter and enable my fans to relive one of the most memorable moments from my career, virtually. I look forward to cricket enthusiasts in India and across the world to experience this new way to connect and engage.”