Image Source : PIXABAY VaccinateMe portal to help users find COVID-19 vaccination slots.

HealthifyMe has announced the launch of ‘Vaccinateme.in’, a new platform that uses CoWIN APIs to help people find the available vaccination slots in real-time in their area or district. This initiative has been launched to fast track the mass inoculation drive in the country and encourage people to get vaccinated at the earliest.

In the case of unavailability of the slots, the platform will notify the users when a slot opens up via SMS, email, or WhatsApp. Users can access this service either on the HealthifyMe app or by visiting Vaccinateme.in. The platform is integrated with relevant filters to customize the search on the basis of pin code, district, age, choice of vaccine, and free or paid vaccination centers. The company intends to add more features and filters to further improve the user experience over the next few days.

Vaccinateme.in has been launched as a part of HealthifyMe’s ‘CoviFit’ initiative, to help Indians stay physically and mentally fit during this stressful time. As a part of CoviFit, HealthifyMe is offering users free access to immunity and nutrition workshops, live workout sessions, and therapy sessions. The 360-degree initiative aims to give people a sense of control over their lives by offering tools that can help reduce anxiety and improve fitness levels while at home.

Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO of, HealthifyMe said, “Health & fitness in these times starts with getting vaccinated. Vaccinateme.in is a small effort from our side to ensure greater participation and ease of access for our users. This is part of our ongoing effort to get India to be #Covifit. I wish to thank the government and CoWIN team for releasing public APIs so developers like us can act as force multipliers and bring value to the community at large.”