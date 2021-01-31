Union Budget 2021 app available for Android, iOS: Here's what it does, how to download and more

Image Source : TWITTER Union Budget 2021 app is now available for Android, iOS.

Union Budget 2021: One of the biggest financial events of the year is finally here. Kicking off the things here, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" to provide hassle-free access of Budget-related documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public. In an unprecedented initiative, Union Budget 2021-22 will be delivered on February 1 in paperless form for the first time.

The new mobile budget app called 'Union Budget 2021' facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution. The budget documents, which will be uploaded on to the mobile app minutes after the completion of the Budget Speech on February 1, will be available in English and Hindi languages on both Android and iOS platforms.

Interested users can download the app via the official website, www.indiabudget.gov.in. Alternatively, the users can also head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on the Android or iOS devices, respectively.