Twitter was warned about user data security issues ahead of July 15 Bitcoin scam

Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter was warned many times before the mid-July Bitcoin scam.

Twitter, on July 15, faced one of the biggest hacks of the tech industry. The social media platform was hacked and over 130 verified accounts of public figures and companies, including Apple, Uber, Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were affected. Using these accounts, the criminals posted tweets requesting for Bitcoins to a specific address.

Bloomberg has reported, “Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and board were warned about multiple times since 2015, according to former employees with knowledge of the company’s security operations.”

According to the employees, Twitter has over 1,500 workers who are responsible for reviewing user breaches, resetting accounts and respond to potential content violations. These employees were looking after the social media giant’s 186 million daily users.

The former employees of Twitter have reported that at one point in 2017, people started making bogus help-desk inquiries that somehow allowed them to get a peek into celebrity accounts. The user was then able to take a look at their personal data including an approximate location of their devices.

The Bloomberg further reports, “While federal and internal investigations are ongoing, Twitter has said that hackers somehow duped employees to gain access to the hacked accounts.”

The report suggests that the hackers contacted at least one Twitter employee over a phone call in order to obtain some security information. According to a report by The New York Times, the attack was coordinated between four people, including a Twitter employee.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage