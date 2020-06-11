Twitter for Android will ask users if they have read the article before retweeting it

Image Source : PIXABAY New Twitter feature now on Android

Twitter has been introducing features to curb the spread of fake news and misinformation. It started with labelling tweets with deemed misinformation and began banning tweets that promoted fake news. In addition to this, the micro-blogging site is now testing a new feature that will ask users to first see an article and then retweet it to avoid the spread of false news. Read on to know about it.

Twitter to ask you to read an article first

As announced by Twitter Support via a tweet, the social media platform will cue users to know about the post they are about retweet. This will be for situations when users retweet articles shared on Twitter without even reading them. When users come across an article shared on the platform and retweet it without going through it, a Twitter notification will pop up, encouraging you to read it first and then retweet it.

The aim to introduce a feature like this is to stop making a particular piece of information viral if there is a slight hint of fakeness in it. This will also limit debates and conversation on that particular information. The feature is currently being tested on Twitter for Android and there is no word on when will it reach iOS users.

To recall, Twitter has launched a number of features in the past such as the option to choose who replies to you and the ability to hide replies for better conversations to the platform.

Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it.



To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android –– when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 10, 2020

Additionally, Twitter recently introduced Fleets, which is its version of disappearing stories. Fleets are now available for users in India and the feature can be used on both Twitter for Android and Twitter for iOS.

