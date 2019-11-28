Twitter might bring a new design for conversations: Here's why

Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter will soon make it easier for users to follow conversations.

Twitter is currently testing out a new feature, which will bring a new design for tweet threads. It will make it easier for users to go through a flow of conversations. This update is much needed as the current design makes it quite difficult for users to follow the flow of conversations. The update might bring methods as threaded replies and other visual cues.

The features were first tested on Twttr, the prototype app Twitter launched earlier this year, TechCrunch reported on Thursday.

With the new features, thin grey lines thread the replies to the original post. The new features were spotted on Twitter by noted reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.

"Twitter Web App is testing reddit-like conversation tree. The concept first appeared on its experimental Twttr iOS app, and now it might come to the web app too! It helps keeping track of the flow of conversation," she tweeted.

Twttr was to be launched with the aim of publicly experimenting with new features to Twitter user interface to gather feedback before actually rolling out these changes to all the users. The prototype Twitter app has so far focused mainly on how threaded conversations would look.

Currently, Twttr labels the poster of the original tweet with a little microphone icon, similar to Reddit.