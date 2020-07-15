Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter launches dedicated search prompt to provide info on disaster preparedness efforts.

Twitter India on Wednesday launched a dedicated search prompt to help people stay updated with the latest information from authoritative sources around disaster relief and preparedness efforts.

Twitter has partnered with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in India to expand its efforts towards handling disaster situations, according to a statement. The search prompt will be available on iOS, Android, and on www.mobile.twitter.com in India, in both English and Hindi languages, it added.

"Every time someone searches for certain keywords associated with disaster relief, a prompt will direct them to the relevant information and sources of help available on Twitter. This is an expansion of Twitter's #ThereIsHelp prompt, which was specifically put in place for the public to find clear, credible information focusing on disaster preparedness and emergencies," it said.

The search prompt will also generate a list of government agencies working towards disaster response and relief in India, so people looking for support can easily identify and establish contact with credible authorities, it added.

Twitter India and South Asia Director (Public Policy) Mahima Kaul said, "With the launch of this initiative, we are furthering our commitment to partner the citizens, civil society as well as the government."

Kaul said the dedicated search prompt will ensure there is an uninterrupted access to relevant and authoritative information, such as important updates on critical transit and utility outages, efforts to oversee crowd management, and establish direct access between the affected areas and the rescue teams.

NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said, "While disasters, both natural and manmade, can undoubtedly cause widespread humanitarian havoc, open internet and social media can immensely benefit the ecosystem by enabling people to connect with each other and with government agencies."

Timely and reliable updates through Twitter can support the government in communicating to the people on rescue and relief services available to them and what they can do to receive it, he added.

"Through the launch of this search prompt and our collaboration with Twitter, we are optimistic about bringing authentic and credible information to the fore to promote open public communication, in times when it is needed the most," he said.

