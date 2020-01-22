Twitter for Android crashing post update from Google Play Store

Twitter for Android crashing after the new update.

Twitter users in India on Wednesday were left helpless as the app crashed globally on Android devices. The problem was acknowledged by Twitter, which has started fixing it.

"We are investigating a problem with the latest version of our Android app that causes it to crash immediately once it is opened. If you use Twitter for Android, we suggest not updating it until we let you know it's fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience!" the microblogging Site twitted.

The company rolled out an update to its first-party app bringing it to version 8.28 but the update is now causing the app to immediately crash upon launch. Those who have already installed the update and are not able to use Twitter can go to the app's info page and clear data and storage to get it working again.

Those users who have not installed version 8.28 can visit the Play Store listing and tap the overflow menu in the top-right corner to uncheck "Enable auto-update."

Twitter has now rolled out the update for Android via the Google Play Store that fixes this issue. If you have updated the app to 8.28, you can head over to the Play Store and check for any latest updates.

