Twitter can add the much-anticipated Edit button but with a catch: Know what it means

Twitter says it will roll out the much-anticipated Edit button if everyone wears a face mask to help health authorities fight the COVID-19 pandemic globally. In a series of tweets, the micro-blogging platform emphasised on maintaining social distancing and wear a mask.

"You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask," Twitter said on Thursday. "Everyone means EVERYONE".

Twitter users have been asking for an Edit button to avoid embarrassment when they accidentally send tweets with typos and spelling errors. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said the Edit button will "probably" never happen.

You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask — Twitter (@Twitter) July 2, 2020

"We started as an SMS, text message service. And as you all know, when you send a text, you can't really take it back. We wanted to preserve that vibe, that feeling, in the early days," Dorsey said recently.

Users immediately reacted to Twitter's new offer for an Edit button. Here are some of the tweets reacting to the news:

You can have an When everyone

Edit button. Wears a mask. pic.twitter.com/QbXtMILKSC — ßro olå🍁 (@Bro_olla) July 2, 2020

You mean muzzle. pic.twitter.com/VvciD7u0gM — The Kate Awakening (@kate_awakening) July 2, 2020

With inputs from IANS

