Friday, July 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Twitter can add the much-anticipated Edit button but with a catch: Know what it means

Twitter can add the much-anticipated Edit button but with a catch: Know what it means

Twitter users have been demanding an edit button for a while now but Twitter doesn't seem to pay heed to users

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2020 13:59 IST
twitter, twitter features, twitter feature, twitter edit button, edit button on twitter, tech news,
Image Source : PIXABAY

People had mixed reactions to the tweet

Twitter says it will roll out the much-anticipated Edit button if everyone wears a face mask to help health authorities fight the COVID-19 pandemic globally. In a series of tweets, the micro-blogging platform emphasised on maintaining social distancing and wear a mask.

"You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask," Twitter said on Thursday. "Everyone means EVERYONE".

Twitter users have been asking for an Edit button to avoid embarrassment when they accidentally send tweets with typos and spelling errors. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said the Edit button will "probably" never happen.

"We started as an SMS, text message service. And as you all know, when you send a text, you can't really take it back. We wanted to preserve that vibe, that feeling, in the early days," Dorsey said recently.

Users immediately reacted to Twitter's new offer for an Edit button. Here are some of the tweets reacting to the news:

With inputs from IANS

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X