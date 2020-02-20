Thursday, February 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Twitter's new Continued Thread feature will help users go through much older tweets

Twitter's new Continued Thread feature will help users go through much older tweets

Twitter has rolled out the new Continued Thread feature. See what it is and how it works

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 20, 2020 11:23 IST
twitter, twitter continued thread feature, new twitter feature
Image Source : PIXABAY

Twitter Continued Thread feature

Twitter has announced a new feature that will help users dig through their tweets faster to update an older post with an update. The feature called 'Continued Thread' that makes it easier to connect an in-progress tweet to an earlier post.

How does Twitter's Continued Thread work?

  • Compose your tweet and then pull down to view older tweets.
  • Select the tweet you would like the new one to be added to. Your tweets are now connected.
  • You will just have to pull down to see earlier tweets and tap the "continue thread" or ellipsis button to find an older tweet to reply to.

Essentially, this is a new way to create topic threads and tweetstorms.

The micro-blogging platform has in the past allowed users to connect multiple tweets together while composing them but the new feature makes it faster to connect a new tweet to an old post.

For those who don't know, Twitter has also acquired California-based Chroma Labs that develops tools for short-form video and photo creation. It will help users fill in stylish layout templates and frames for posting collages and more.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News