Twitter expected to change the way users get blue-tick certified: Here's how

Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter to make verification easier

Twitter, currently has an undefined way of verifying people's Twitter accounts. However, this could change soon as the micro-blogging platform could soon add changes to the verification process it has for users to get 'blue-ticked' on Twitter with convenience. Read on to know more about it.

Twitter's Request Verification to return soon

According to a popular reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is planning to bring back the Request Verification feature for users. As per the screenshots posted by Wong on Twitter, the feature will reside in the Settings option, under the Personal Information section. The feature will allow for a better and easy way of verifying users' accounts and provide them with a blue tick.

For those who don't know, Twitter previously had the Request Verification feature but removed it back in 2017 when the social media platform inadvertently verified the Twitter account of white supremacist, Jason Kessler after much criticism. Following this, Twitter also stopped accepting public forms by users submitted by them to get verified. With the new way of verifying people's Twitter accounts, Twitter began verifying thousands of accounts mostly of political prominence and recently started providing blue ticks to doctors and health experts.

Twitter is working on “Request Verification” 👀



(I’m not Twitter employee. I’m not tech support) pic.twitter.com/ED58QsD7kM — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 7, 2020

With the reintroduction of the Request Verification feature, Twitter is also expected to overhaul the verification policies and process and is expected to make the qualifications for the blue tick public. This will ensure transparency on part of the social media platform and a fair chance for users to get blue-tick verified. Previously, the process to verify accounts was unknown to people other than Twitter. However, there is no word on the new guidelines that will be introduced.

While Twitter confirmed that the feature could soon be added to the platform, we still don't know when exactly it will happen. We will update you once Twitter announces something. So, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage