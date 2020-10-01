Twitter back up after short outage: Here’s what happened

Image Source : GOOGLE Twitter is working again.

Twitter, the popular social networking website is facing issues. Some people across India are reporting that the website is not allowing them to refresh their news feed. The Twitter app for iPhone and Android are also facing issues.

The social media website has now started working again after short outage.

Most of the problem have been reported by desktop users, followed by Android and iOS users, according to Downdetector which offers real-time status and outage information.

The problem started at around 7 p.m. India time, according to the users who were unable to upload and refresh tweets.

The cause of the outage was still not known as Twitter was yet to react. The service, however, started acting normally for some users.

Twitter, however, not the only service that suffered outage on Thursday.

In the second major service outage hitting Microsoft in less than a week, Outlook online users worldwide reported facing problems accessing the service.

(with inputs from IANS)

