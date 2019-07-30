Image Source : TWITTER/TRUECALLER Truecaller sends out a software fix after it was found signing up users for UPI without permission

Truecaller, the service that aids users screen robocalls has sent out updates to its app, as the it was covertly signing up unspecified numbers of users to its payments service.

Also, read: Vivo Y90 with 4030mAh battery and 6.22-inch 19:9 Halo FullView display launched in India

On Monday, many users began complaining that the Trucaller app without users consent was registering them to its payment service. Truecaller has more than 100 million daily users in India. According to the TechCrunch report, Truecaller acknowledged the error, wherein the company has said that this was caused because of the previous software update, because of which the app went on to quietly send a text message to a bank for verifying the account that is a part of the procedure for sign up the payment service.

As per Truecaller spokesperson, the company had discovered that Truecaller payment feature automatically pushed a registration post that was a bug and the company discontinued the version of the app so that others are not affected.

The company apologised for this version that didn't pass the quality standards and the company took quick steps to fix this problem, for which it rolled out a new version. Users that have been affected can manually choose to deregister via the overflow menu in the app.

Also, read: OnePlus announces the first edition of its music festival in Mumbai