Top Video Editing Android Apps to look forward in 2022

We have seen how people have been onto making movies and short videos through various mobile apps, just to upload them on their social media. The need for Android video editing apps has grown tremendously over the past few years and people are more focused on cinematic uploads by using all the creative skills, to flaunt on social media. Users now can get a number of video editing applications in the Play Store, but some are really complex and some are lacking in the kind of features which a layman looks for. Perhaps, it becomes difficult to choose the right fit, unless we know what exactly we want.

To ease this confusion, we come with a number of smart video editing apps that might help the user to enjoy editing and to create a perfect video.

Video Editor & Video Maker- InShot

Topping the list is InShot- a FREE HD Video Editor and Video Maker app with professional features. Users can add music, transition effects, text, emoji and filters, blur background, and more. With the simple interface, users can easily understand the command of the app and help users to create videos with ease, for YouTube, Instagram, Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, and more. InShot is also a photo editor, helps users to make collages by using various themes and features. There are some advanced features too, which can only be operated, once purchased, but, besides that, the free feature also does justice, when used.

KineMaster - Video Editor

KineMaster is another fun-to-use application that can be used to make fun videos on a phone, tablet, or even on the Chromebook. KineMaster app comes with a lot of powerful tools, downloadable content, re-edit projects from the Get Projects menu, Import and export project files, tools to cut and crop the videos, combine and edit videos, images, stickers, special effects, text, and more. Users can add music, voiceovers, sound effects along voice changer effects. Users can also edit video by reversing, speeding up, adding slow-mo, and applying blending modes. The app supports HD saving mode for the video made on KineMaster and users can save the video with the quality of 4K 2160p at 30FPS.

Video Maker YouTube -VideoGuru

An app that helps users record anything for free, make a video without any Watermark. The app provides users with powerful functions, helping users gain more attention and subscribers on YouTube. Users can merge, cut, trim, add music, text, adjust speed, add video transitions and FX filters as per the choice, to make the video more appealing. An ideal mobile app for creating best-in-class videos for YouTube, and supports to make best intro maker and vlog maker app, as the app claims.

YouCut - Video Editor & Maker

YouCut is another video editor and video maker app that enables the user with free video trimmer and Joiner app for YouTube, Instagram, Tik Tok, or any other social media platform. Users can create videos from photos or video clips with YouCut in a few minutes. The app claims that an amateur can easily edit the video without any experience. The app is free to use and users can easily create their videos without any watermark. Features are simple and handy with a number of transition options.

Viva Video Editor - Snack Video Maker with Music

Viva Video Editor is yet another app that is used to cut videos and edit like a professional. The app comes with all the necessary editing features: cut video, trim video, crop video, merge video, edit video with music, edit video for youtube, add stickers to video, add text/title to video, and more. The app is one of the top free-to-use applications for movie making and helps users to easily create videos for Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Whatsapp, Messenger, Twitter, etc. Also, the user can export the video/movie in 720p, Full HD 1080p, and 4K quality. Hence, a good app to try for quality video for your social platforms