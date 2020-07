Image Source : TIKTOK The United States of America might soon ban TikTok.

TikTok ban in America: TikTok could soon face a permanent ban in the United States of America over security concerns. The House has voted for a bill banning TikTok on federal devices. Politicians are concerned as the Chinese social networking platform could be a threat to their national security. A Senate bill is expected to pass soon. For its part, TikTok has repeatedly maintained that it doesn’t share data from its app with the Chinese government.

Story under development

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage