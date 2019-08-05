TikTok and PUBG amongst school students: Goa government discourages downloads of such apps

TikTok and online game PUBG amongst students get a thumbs down by Goa government. Pramod Sawant, the Chief minister discouraged the use of such mobile apps and has taken steps towards it.

Replying to a question from Congress MLA Ravi Naik, Pramod Sawant in a written reply tabled in an ongoing Monsoon session and went on to quote a circular issued by the state Director of Education Nagaraj Honnekeri.

According to the circular, there is a need to create awareness amongst parents and guardians in context to the media apps for the interest of safety and security for students from such applications.

TikTok is a famous short-form mobile video platform for creating and sharing short lip-sync videos. The app was launched by ByteDance in 2017 outside China. The app has had more than 500 million downloads. The app recently was also under serious scrutiny and got temporarily banned in India, for obscene content.

PUBG, on the other hand, is a famous online multiplayer game that has more than 10 million downloads on the platform, which is famous amongst children.

As per the circular, "...awareness needs to be created among the parents, guardians and the children in not to download or use Tik Tok app and PUBG game. The app and the game create the issue of safety and security of children in the state of Goa”, it further added that the preventive measures could be of "great help in saving lives".

(With IANS inputs)

