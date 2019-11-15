PUBG Labs, a new beta testing platform for experimental features: Here's everything you need to know

Image Source : (PUBG.COM) PUBG PC rolls out PUBG Labs beta testing platform.

PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has announced a new beta testing platform called PUBG Labs. Earlier, users who wanted to test out new features before others had to be on the test server of PUBG. However, this was a public beta that usually released at its last stage of development and when it is almost ready to be pushed to the masses. The company needed another platform where they can test features on the very early stages.

Now, with the help of PUBG Labs, the company will be able to push out feature updates before it hits the test servers. This way, not only the development will get better but also there will be fewer chances of bugs when the final version arrives. The company will be rolling out experimental settings, features and modes using PUBG Labs. Also, the platform will not mess with the users saved game files.

Since this is an all-new platform, the company wanted to push a new feature with it. They have added a new skill-based rating system, which will later make its way to the regular version of the game. With the skill-based rating system, the game will judge players based on their performance during the matches. This way players who play well can come up instead of the ones who just manage to survive a match.

Once you opt-in for PUBG Labs, it will take five placement matches in order to get you a skill group. PUBG offers six tiers of ratings to the players, including Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, or Master.