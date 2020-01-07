Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top box unveiled in India: price, specs, and more

Tata Sky Binge+ announced

Popular DTH operator Tata Sky has launched its new Android TV set-top box -- the Tata Sky Binge+ -- in India. Here’s all you need to know about the new launch:

Tata Sky Binge+ specs, features

The Tata Sky Binge+ runs Android 9.0 OS and supports voice-enabled search. The set-top box comes equipped with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Additionally, it comes with inbuilt Chromecast.

It has support for Google Assistant and allows users access around 5,000 apps and games from the Google Play Store. There's also a Catchup TV feature that will let users content they viewed in the past seven days.

Tata Sky Binge+ provides users with both satellite TV and OTT services and come pre-installed with OTT apps such as Hotstar, SunNXT, Eros Now, Zee5 and Hungama Play.

Tata Sky Binge+ price, availability

The new Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top box is now available for users to buy. It is priced at Rs. 5,999 and comes with an introductory offer wherein users will get 30 days of free Tata Sky Binge. Following the 30-day trial period, users will have to pay Rs. 249 per month.

The Tata Sky Binge+ competes with the likes of Airtel Xstream Box and Dish SMRT Hub, priced at Rs. 2,249 and Rs. 2,499, respectively, which is much lower.

