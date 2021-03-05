Image Source : SPYKKE Spykke power bank rental service launched in India.

Justdial’s Co-founder, Ramani Iyer, has launched his latest venture ‘Spykke’, a smartphone power bank rental service. Spykke has already achieved the widest smartphone power bank rental network in India and is currently live across 8,000 locations in 11 cities throughout India.

Mr. Iyer is a passionate entrepreneur who has not only helped build Justdial, which was valued as high as a staggering $1.8 Billion, but has also mentored many start-ups to realize their own visions. He is now focusing on Spykke's vision to be a global player in the smartphone power bank rental industry, which is a fast-growing segment and is expected to be worth $15 billion in the next few years. Spykke aims to achieve a lion’s share in this market, while giving a fillip to multiple Indian aspirations including ‘Digital India’, and ‘Startup India’.

Speaking about his optimism of a vertical uplift for Spykke, Mr. Iyer said, “I am optimistic about the opportunities and trends in India. Three big trends are providing strong tailwinds to this industry. 1) India is very open to adopting digital / technology solutions. 2) Indian youth are increasingly adopting a ‘sharing economy’. 3) A fast-growing smartphone consumer base. And now, with the doubling of time spent on phone usage in the last year, the pressure on smartphone batteries has never been higher. This is where Spykke comes in… Using Spykke, no one has to run out of battery ever! That is why, within the last 6 months, we have rapidly spread across 11 cities in India, with a network of 3500 partners and 8000+ charging stations, to become the largest power bank rental business in India”

At present, Spykke is live across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Pune. The company is on a rapid growth trajectory and plans to add several more cities to the list shortly. Its deployments are majorly in high-footfall regions such as Metro stations, Cinemas, Cafes, Malls, Airports, Railway Stations, Corporate Offices, Tech-Parks, Hotels, Universities, and Hospitals. People can simply walk to any Spykke partner outlet and rent a power bank by scanning the QR code on it. Its power banks are easy to use and come equipped with all Micro-USB, Type C, and Apple-certified lightning cables. Once used, the power banks can then be returned to the nearest Spykke station.

About Spykke Innovations:

Spykke Innovations is India’s leading digital lifestyle innovation brand formed by serial entrepreneur Mr. Ramani Iyer, along with technology veterans Mr Pavan Pudipeddi and Mr Anandaram Katragadda. Founded in late 2019, the company is headquartered in Bengaluru, India and focuses on developing innovative products and solutions that empower users and enhance their lifestyle. Spykke strives to simplify complex technology and elevate consumer experience through the use of futuristic technology.

With its first service launch, Spykke has become the largest power bank rental service in India. The brand has a fast-growing business footprint with its IoT-based, phone-charging network deployed across 8,000 locations in 11 cities at present. It is on an aggressive growth trajectory developing a 3500 partner base in just 6 months of operations. Spykke charging stations can be found across high-footfall regions such as Metro stations, Cinemas, Cafes, Malls, Airports, Railway Stations, Corporate Offices, Tech-Parks, Hotels, Universities, and Hospitals alongside others.