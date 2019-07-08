Sound One X80 Review: Great wireless neckband Bluetooth earphones backed with nice audio

With smartphone companies ditching the 3.5mm port in the devices, wireless Bluetooth earphones and Neckbands are commonly getting adapted. Many tech companies and accessory manufacturers are launching neckbands and Bluetooth speakers and one such company is Sound One that has launched the Sound One X80. Let's see how it fairs in our review.

Sound One X80 Review: Design

In terms of design, the Sound One X80 neckband is quite flexible and sits easily around the neck. The round neckband comes with earpieces that are fitted in both sides. The battery and the charging jack are placed on the right, while the functional buttons are placed on the left. There is also a memory card slot on the left that lets users insert the microSD card.

Sound One X80

The neckband is light in weight and is also sweat proof. It comes with an IPX5 rating that makes it even better for use while exercising or workout sessions. The earphones too come with a magnetic clip on the back that sticks together, not letting the wire tangle with each other.

Sound One X80

Sound One X80 Review: Connectivity and performance

In terms of audio, the Sound One X80 is undoubtedly good. The earphone comes with HD stereo sound with deep bass and crisp highs that offers great audio output. The Sound One X80 comes with a built-in microphone and features Bluetooth version 5.0 for connectivity.

Although the audio performance is great, the one thing that lags in the headphone is the wireless connectivity distance, wherein one needs to keep the phone nearby, as the audio starts distorting, under 5m range.

Sound One X80

The functional keys placed in the left work well and come with a power button placed on the top followed with the volume up or down button below the power button and a play or pause button to manage your audio tracks.

It comes with an LED light that lights up while charging the battery and blinks once connected to the smartphone.

Sound One X80

Sound One X80 Review: Battery

In terms of battery, the Sound One X80 simply puts a smile on your face. It offers long battery, wherein a quick charge of two hours offer 6-8 hours of music and 100 hours of standby time.

Sound One X80 Review: Verdict

Priced at Rs 1,850, the Sound One X80 is a great wireless Bluetooth earphone you can buy. It offers nice audio output, backed with a distinct design making it a great option to buy.

