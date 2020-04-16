Thursday, April 16, 2020
     
Sony offers free PlayStation 4 games to users amid Coronavirus lockdown

Sony wants to help by providing free PS4 games during Coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know more

New Delhi Published on: April 16, 2020 11:44 IST
Sony PS4

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a 'Play At Home' initiative, which will give PS4 users two free games regardless of whether they are PlayStation Plus subscribers or not.

PS4 owners can claim both Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, which includes the first three entries in Nathan Drake's adventure: Drake's Fortune, Among Thieves, and Drake's Deception.

This is part of Sony's effort to help contain the spread of COVID-19, as it is encouraging people to continue with social distancing and stay at home playing video games.

"During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment," Jim Ryan CEO Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a blog post.

"As a thank you to all who are doing their part to lessen the impact of this pandemic, Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce the Play At Home initiative," Ryan added.

The selection of free titles is the same worldwide except in China and Germany. Those two countries will instead have access to Knack 2 and Journey. Meanwhile, Sony has also started a $10 million fund to financially support its independent development partners, as they may be facing unexpected hardships during the pandemic.

