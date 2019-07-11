Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY Smart Consumer app: A government app that allows users to check if the product is fake or original

Smart Consumer app provides consumers access to product labelling information in India. With this app, users can simply scan the product barcode and get access to products, commodity name, name and address of the importer and manufacturer, followed with month and year of packing and manufacturing, along with MRP, Net Content, FSSAI licence number and consumer care details.

Everything you need to know about Smart Consumer app-

Users can download the Smart Consumer app by GS1 that is available on both iOS and Android.

It works by scanning the barcode on the product that is printed on the pack.

Users are required to open the app to scan the barcode of the product to check.

In case the barcode fails to scan, users can enter the number written near the barcode that happens to be the GTIN of the product.

Scanning the app will show the exact details of the product being used.

Once scanned, information like price, manufacturing date, manufacturer, FSSAI licence etc will be shown.

In case no information is shown on the app, then chances are that the information probably is not provided and the product could be fake.

To be sure if the product is fake or not, try getting another pack of the product and if the pack shows the right information on the app, chances are that the previous app was fake.

The app can be used to verify the content and price of the product to check if the packaging or price has been replaced.

