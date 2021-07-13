SHEIN is making a comeback just like PUBG Mobile: But, there's a catch

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON SHEIN is making a comeback in India via Amazon.

Last year, the Indian government announced a ban on hundreds of Chinese apps. These apps included the game PUBG Mobile. While it did leave many fans crying in a corner, the game eventually made a comeback in the form of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Taking inspiration from the success of BGMI, SHEIN is also looking to make a comeback.

SHEIN is a Chinese e-commerce application that offers a wide range of woman’s apparel. The government banned the application in India alongside other Chinese apps that included CamScanner, AliBaba, TikTok and more.

SHEIN is set to launch in India via Amazon during the upcoming Prime Day sale. Amazon is kicking off the Prime Day sale on July 26 and the two-day event will be live only till July 27.

Amazon has created a dedicated page for Prime Day where they have listed the brands that will be a part of the sale. This is where they have silently placed a banner that clearly reads “Prime Day launches SHEIN”.

This means that SHEIN is making a comeback to the Indian shores with the help of Amazon India and not as a separate app.

To recall, SHEIN was one of the first 59 Chinese applications that were banned in India. The list of apps included some really popular apps including TikTok, WeChat, SHEIN, Likee, ShareIt, UC Browser, Helo, among others. These applications were banned back in June, 2020, by the Ministry of Information Technology under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.