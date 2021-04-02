Image Source : MICROSOFT Several Microsoft services suffer outage, up now.

Within less than 20 days, several Microsoft services, including Azure Cloud, Teams, Office and Xbox Live again went down for couple of hours on Friday morning, causing outages to many websites and affecting common users.

The services were up after the company confirmed that the outage was due to "a networking issue". "We are aware of an issue affecting the Azure Portal and Azure services," the company said in a tweet.

Microsoft 365 team tweeted that "We're investigating a potential DNS issue and are evaluating our mitigation options".

"We rerouted traffic to our resilient DNS capabilities and are seeing improvement in service availability. We're managing multiple workstreams to validate recovery and apply necessary mitigation steps to ensure complete network recovery," the company added.

The Xbox status page said that many services had a "major outage," accounts, multiplayer, and cloud gaming.

"We've successfully resolved the issue that was causing residual impact for SharePoint Online and we've confirmed that all Microsoft 365 services have returned to a healthy state," the company said.

On March 15, Microsoft Teams, Azure, and other Microsoft 365 services went down for about four hours. The company had said it identified an issue "with a recent change to an authentication system".