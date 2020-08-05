Screen-sharing fraud: This online fraud can steal your personal information and more

Image Source : PIXABAY New online fraud

Online fraud has been prevalent and going strong these days. Every other day, we get to know of a new online scam that proves to be a threat for us all. The most recent one that has come to the surface is the new screen-sharing fraud that can steal your personal information and more. Read on to know more about the new online scam and how you can protect yourself from it.

Screen-sharing scam: What is it? How to stay safe?

The screen-sharing fraud is a type of a banking fraud wherein a hacker impersonates as a bank employee and asks you to download a screen-sharing app for remote access. The cybercriminal behind the scam can entrap you into the idea of easy access to the bank account information, specifically net banking, via a particular screen-sharing app.

If you download and start using the said app to get access to your banking information with ease, the hackers will be able to view and access your personal information such as CVV number, OTP details, passwords and more information. Your personal information can be misused by these hackers to further steal money from their accounts, without you knowing about the fraud they have got themselves into.

For the same, SP CyberCrime UP has shared a post via micro-blogging site Twitter to spread awareness of the ongoing screen-sharing fraud with the measures you can take to stay safe from such online frauds.

In order to remain safe from the new online scam, you should know that banks such as SBI or any other banks won't ask users to download a specific app for remote access other than the bank's own app. Hence, if someone approaches you for the same, totally ignore the call/SMS/email and don't fall for the trap. In addition to this, never share your card details such as the CVV number, expiry date, OTP, or PIN with any person, not even the bank's employee.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage