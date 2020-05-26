Image Source : PIXABAY SAP brings business Cloud to India data centre.

Software solutions major SAP on Tuesday announced the launch of SAP Commerce Cloud and S/4 HANA Cloud on their India data centre to help Indian enterprises meet end-to-end customer demands, make commerce frictionless while ensuring compliance with the Personal Data Protection Bill.

As enterprises go digital in the Covid-19 era, SAP Commerce Cloud will offer a comprehensive, end-to-end commerce solution powering real-time, intelligent customer engagement with personalised experiences.

"Adoption of agility like that of a ‘Digital Native' model across the business landscape can lead India Inc to quicker recovery as well as push the demand of a digital buying mindset (electronic commerce)," said Debdeep Sengupta, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent.

"With SAP's locally available Business Cloud, we are easing Indian enterprises transition to be a digital business," he said in a statement.

SAP brings together core technologies into one "stack" to deliver a high level of scalability and flexibility in the country while adhering to localisation of the data policy.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud will simplify and redefine processes, improve modern user experience

Companies now gain ultimate business advantages with an intelligent, next-generation ERP system that consolidates financial, managerial, and operational data in one unified in-memory system.

SAP's end-to-end suite of applications and services are currently enabling more than 437,000 business and public customers.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage