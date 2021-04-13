Samsung working on sensor-shift camera feature: Report

Samsung is reportedly working on a sensor-shift stabilisation technology to offer better photo quality and improved stabilisation for images. Recent reports also suggests that Samsung might partner with camera giant Olympus for its future smartphones, reports GizmoChina.

Apple brought this technology for the first time on its iPhone devices with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The company brought this as sensor-shift optical image stabilisation.

Larger than a typical camera sensor, the primary 12MP wide sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro Max will move along the axis with the help of magnets placed in the corners.

Apple said that this tech is capable of making the 7P lens handle the light better, improve ISO sensitivity to about 87 per cent, and improve stabilisation.

The technology would theoretically allow Samsung to ditch lens stabilisation methods, leading to simple, cheaper lens designs, according to Android Authority.

The company may need more space around the sensor to implement the technology, especially if it chooses to include it on its larger primary camera sensors, the report said.

Rumours say that Samsung's foldable devices, which are usually marketed with different USPs, could get the tech in a Galaxy Z Fold3 Special Edition version.