Samsung Wireless Charger Trio will charge three devices simultaneously: Know details

Samsung, at its Life Unstoppable virtual event, has launched the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio, which a wireless charger pad that will charge three devices simultaneously. The device was launched alongside a number of other Samsung products. Read on to know more about it.

The Samsung wireless charging pad acts as an extension to the existing Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (launched two years ago), which (going by the name) charges two devices at the same time. The new wireless charger supports Qi charging tech, meaning it will be able to charge any product that supports wireless charging.

Samsung hasn't revealed any features or specifications of the new wireless charger. However, going by the images, the charging pad is big enough to house the recently-launched Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 3, and even the Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung, via a blog post, said, "With technology now working harder than ever before, Samsung also recognised a need for a new charging station that can power up more of your devices simultaneously. Wireless Charger Trio is a brand-new wireless charging solution designed to charge compatible devices all at once, offering everyday convenience and ease."

The Samsung Wireless Charger Trio is expected to be priced at Euros 99 (around Rs. 9,000) and will be released the near future. The product is like the now-shelved Apple AirPower that was also supposed to charge three products simultaneously. Apple could launch a new one quite soon.

To recall, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone (the company's cheapest 5G device), the Galaxy Tab A7, the Galaxy Fit 2 Fitness Tracker, and more consumer electronics.

