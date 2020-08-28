Samsung Unpacked Event Part 2 announced to talk about Galaxy Z Fold 2 in detail

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Unpacked 2 announced

Samsung, on August 5, held its Galaxy Unpacked event and launched the Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy Tab S7 series, the Galaxy Watch 3, and the Galaxy Buds Live, Among them, it also introduced its third foldable smartphone -- the Galaxy Z Fold 2 -- but didn't talk much about it. Now, the South Korean company has announced a part two of the event to detail the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Read on to know more.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 in detail

As announced via Samsung Newsroom, the Unpacked event part 2 is scheduled for September 1, that is Tuesday and will take place at 10:00 am ET (7:30 pm IST). The event will be streamed via Samsung's US Newsroom and even the company's website and will discuss the "groundbreaking features of the Galaxy Z Fold 2."

For those who don't know, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 this month, revealing some details about the foldable device. The device supports 5G and comes with a 7.6-inch Ultra-Thin-Glass Infinity-O display. with a 6.2-inch cover screen. The smartphone folds inwards, much like the Galaxy Fold and has an improved hideaway hinge for the convenient and better folding process.

Additionally, the device comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colour options. It also gets a special Thom Browne edition, much like the Galaxy Z Flip.

Recently, a video (via tipster Ben Geskin) came to the surface revealing more about the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The smartphone showed how the device will fold and seemed like an improvement over the Galaxy Fold. However, a crease while folding persisted, which raises some questions on the durability of the foldable smartphone. Another leaked video showed the bigger outer display, the device's Flex mode, and its redesigned hinge.

However, we will have to wait until September 1 to get more details on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Hence, stay tuned for more information.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage