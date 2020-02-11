Samsung Unpacked Event 2020: How to watch live online, what all to expect

Samsung Unpacked 2020

Each year, South Korean tech giant Samsung hosts two major events, which we await the most. One of them is its Galaxy S series launch event, which usually takes place in February. It’s February 2020 and trying to keep up with the new year, Samsung will launch its Galaxy S20 series at its Unpacked 2020 event. As we await the launch with all the excitement, here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Unpacked Event 2020. Hence, read on.

Samsung Unpacked 2020: How to watch live online, timings and more

The Samsung Unpacked 2020 event will take place in San Francisco at 11 am PST (12:30 am IST on February 12).

To watch the event live, you can head to Samsung’s official website, wherein it will be live-streamed on the main page of Samsung Newsroom. Here's the link for the same:

The launch will also be live-streamed via YouTube. However, a link is currently unavailable at the time of writing.

Samsung Unpacked 2020: What To Expect?

The Samsung Unpacked 2020 event will see the launch of the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Buds+ earbuds, and a lot more.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series: Expected features, specifications, price

As expected, the Galaxy S series will see the inclusion of new smartphones in the form of the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The new Galaxy S20 series will be a successor to the Galaxy S10 series launched last year. This time around, Samsung doesn’t plan to go for a budget Galaxy S smartphone (at least for now) and instead wants to focus on a much-expensive one -- the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 series will out its focus on cameras and the display of course.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to come with a 108MP quad-camera setup with 100x zoom. With this, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will become the second device to sport a 108MP camera after Xiaomi. The smartphone is likely to sport a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display, have a 40MP front camera, and be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and also come in Exynos 990 processor variant for select markets.

The Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20 Plus are speculated to come with 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Super AMOLED displays, respectively. While the Galaxy S20 could have three rear cameras, the Galaxy S20+ might have four rear snappers, with one of them being a ToF sensor. There could be a 4,000mAh battery for the Galaxy S20 and a 4,500mAh battery for the Galaxy S20+.

Additionally, all three smartphones could have support for fast charging, wireless charging, and Infinity-O display, run Android 10 with Samsung UI 2.0 top, and have 5G variants as well.

As for the price, the Galaxy S20 Ultra could start at Euros 1,349 (around Rs. 1,06,000), the Galaxy S20+ might start at Euros 1,099 (around Rs. 85,500), and the Galaxy S20 might start at Euros 899 (around Rs. 70,000).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Expected features, specifications, price

The Galaxy Z Flip will be Samsung’s second foldable smartphone and the company is betting high on it since the Galaxy Fold fiasco. The Samsung foldable device will sport a clamshell design (much like the Motorola Razr) fold horizontally and come with a hinge, which could ensure more durability.

Owing to past rumours and the recent official teaser by Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display once unfolded, along with a small 1.06-inch display when folded.

Samsung just showed off the entire Z Flip during its Oscars ad. Small print says screen crease is normal, heh pic.twitter.com/uBesJ0FonT — nilay patel (@reckless) February 10, 2020

It is expected to have a dual-camera module, be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, the device might have a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

In addition to this, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is rumoured to come in a Thom Browne special edition, which will include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (in Thom Browne’s signature strips), the Galaxy Buds+, and the Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch. The special edition could be priced at $2,500 (around Rs. 1,78,300).

Samsung Galaxy Buds+: Expected features, specifications, price

Another attraction of the Samsung Unpacked event will be the Galaxy Buds+ truly earbuds by the company. The Galaxy Buds+ is expected to come with a bigger battery and improved sound quality than the predecessor. It is likely to be heavier than the Galaxy Buds, might feature a two-way dynamic speaker with a woofer and a tweeter. There could be three mics, which will enhance voice calling via the Samsung earbuds. The Galaxy Buds+ will also be compatible with iPhones via an app, which is now live on the App Store.

Additionally, the Galaxy Buds+ could be priced at $ 149 (around Rs.10,700) and come in Black, White. Blue, and Red colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini: Expected features, specifications, price

Samsung is also expected to release the smart speaker, purportedly called the Galaxy Home Mini. The device is expected to launch a day after the Samsung Unpacked event. While information regarding the device is scarce, it is slated to come with IR Blaster feature and the usual features such as telling the weather, playing music, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity, notifications, and smart Bixby support.

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini pic.twitter.com/mvVwGPG4FZ — Max Weinbach, enemy of Samsung (@MaxWinebach) February 8, 2020

The Samsung Home Mini could be priced below $50, given the Amazon Echo Dot and Google Nest Mini fall in the same price range. However, there’s no word on the pricing.

Since the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event is a few hours away, stay tuned to this space for a conclusive idea.

