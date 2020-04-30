Samsung becomes top 5G smartphone maker globally in Q1 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Electronics has pipped Huawei to become the top 5G smartphones vendor in the world in the first quarter of 2020, said a market report on Wednesday.

Global 5G smartphone shipments grew to 24.1 million in Q1 2020, significantly more than the 18.7 million 5G smartphones shipped in the full year in 2019, showed data from Strategy Analytics.

Samsung led the market by grabbing 34.4 per cent share, shipping 8.3 million 5G smartphones globally in Q1 2020. Popular 5G models for Samsung include the S20 5G and the S20 Ultra 5G.

Huawei, which shipped 8 million 5G smartphones in the quarter, came second as it captured a 33.2 per cent share of the market. Huawei shipped nearly all of its 5G smartphones in China, where it is the smartphone market leader.

The top 5G smartphone from Huawei is the Mate 30, Honor V30 Pro and Mate 30 Pro, Strategy Analytics said in a blog, adding that demand for 5G smartphones was strong, particularly in China, despite the emergence of the Covid-19 epidemic.

While China is the leader in demand for 5G smartphones, demand is also growing in South Korea, the US and Europe, it added. Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo rounded out the Top-5, taking 27 per cent of global 5G smartphone shipments in Q1 2020.

Vivo is number three, capturing a 12 per cent market share. Vivo's IQOO and X30 5G smartphones were popular affordable alternatives in China in the quarter. Xiaomi captured the fourth place, with an 11 per cent market share, while OPPO grabbed the fifth place with a market share of five per cent, the data.

