Samsung to unveil new Exynos mobile microprocessor next week.

Samsung Electronics said on Friday that it will unveil a new mobile application processor (AP) next week which is expected to be used in the company's upcoming flagship smartphone.

The South Korean tech giant confirmed that its new Exynos chipset will be introduced at the Exynos On 2021 event next Tuesday, saying that the product "redefines the standard for premium mobile experience".

Industry observers believe that Samsung's high-end Exynos 2100 processor will be introduced at the event. The latest chipset is expected to power Samsung's premium Galaxy S21 smartphone, which is scheduled to be unveiled next Thursday, along with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 mobile AP, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone producer, is looking to expand its presence in the systems-on-chips (SoC) sector, hoping more smartphone makers select its Exynos chipset for their devices.

According to market tracker Counterpoint Research, Samsung's share in the mobile AP market was 12 per cent in the third quarter of 2020, down 4 percentage points from a year ago. The company was ranked third behind Taiwan's MediaTek Inc. with 31 per cent and US-based Qualcomm with 29 per cent.

Analysts believe that Samsung can increase its market share in the mobile AP sector this year as its Exynos 2100 processor and mid-range Exynos 1080 chipset, which was unveiled in November 2020, are estimated to have improved performance with price competitiveness.

"It is expected that the high-end Exynos 2100, which was made with the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) 5-nanometer process and used ARM's latest core, can match the performance of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888," said Pak Yu-ak, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, adding: "Also, since a price hike is expected for Qualcomm's Snapdragon series, Exynos 2100 can increase its market share with a competitive price."