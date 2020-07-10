Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung 'SpaceMax Family Hub' refrigerator arrives in India next week.

Samsung is set to expand its Internet of Things (IoT) product portfolio in the country next week with the launch of a connected SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerator. The ‘SpaceMax Family Hub' range is expected to be available in a price range of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.3 lakh and consumers can pre-book it on Flipkart, Samsung.com and other online stores from July 13 at a special pre-book price, sources told IANS on Friday.

While the refrigerator will retain smart features of the flagship Family Hub, the new SpaceMax technology is set to add more storage space inside the refrigerator without affecting the exterior dimensions.

The refrigerator will come with features that automate meal planning and connects with other smart appliances at home including smartphones, letting users watch their favorite TV show on the refrigerator's entertainment screen while working in the kitchen.

The company has already introduced IOT devices in the form of smart washing machines as well as refrigerators. In 2018, Samsung unveiled ‘Family Hub 3.0' in India for Rs 2.8 lakh. The 810-litre refrigerator with "triple cooling" facility comes with a 21-inch touchscreen and Bixby voice control.

