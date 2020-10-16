Samsung announces 'Reward Yourself' program this festive season: Here are all the offers

Samsung announces Reward Yourself program.

As the festive season has just begun, smartphone brands have been introducing some type of offers on their existing product range. Samsung has also added a new ‘Reward Yourself’ program, where customers will be able to get cashback and discounts on a wide range of Samsung products.

Commenting on the new rewards program, Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, “At Samsung, we have been at the forefront of innovations. In 2020, we launched the widest range of smartphones, wearables, tablets and accessories to wow our customers in the new normal. Our consumer-centric portfolio seamlessly integrates into the life of Gen Z and millennial consumers, whether it is work, play or style, offering a truly awesome experience.”

He further added, “To create more value for our customers during festive season, we have made our offerings even more rewarding and delightful with offers, cashbacks, lowest EMIs and other attractive schemes. Our indigenous platforms like Samsung

Finance+ and Samsung Care+ have created unique propositions for consumers to create affordable offers with complete peace of mind.”

Under the Samsung ‘Reward Yourself’ program, the customers will be able to get offers on a large number of devices including, smartphones, tablets and wearables. The company aims to reward every Galaxy customer with something this festive season.

The company is offering 10 per cent cashback on HDFC Bank cards. The cashback offer is applicable only on select smartphones, tablets and wearables priced between INR 4999 to INR 1,04,999. This offer is valid from October 15 to October 27, 2020.

SBI cardholders can also avail a cashback of 10 percent on all Galaxy smartphones priced between INR 4999 to INR 47999. The SBI offer is also applicable on select tablets and wearables. This offer is valid from October 28 to November 17, 2020.

There is also an instant cashback of Rs. 10,000 on purchase of the new Galaxy Note 20. This offer is valid from October 16 to October 25, 2020. Also, on the purchase of the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, the consumers can get Rs. 10,000 off on the keyboard cover. The bundle offer is valid only till November 30, 2020.

If you are planning on picking up a Galaxy smartphone, Samsung will offer you the Galaxy Buds+ at just Rs. 3,990. This offer is valid from October 15 to November 17.

Apart from this, there are plenty of exciting offers available on the Samsung website as well as official retail stores.

