Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung partners with DTU to set up innovation lab.

Samsung India on Thursday inaugurated its innovation lab at Delhi Technological University (DTU) under the company's 'Innovation Campus' initiative. At the lab, students and faculty at DTU will work on advanced technology training as well as joint research collaborations on domains such as Application Framework, Multimedia, Health and Security, making students industry-ready.

The new lab at DTU will help students leverage the growing opportunities in digital technologies while energizing their talent towards the Samsung philosophy of Powering Digital India," Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India, said in a statement.

With this addition, Samsung now has eight technical labs spread across the country as part of its Samsung Innovation Campus initiative, which was earlier called Samsung Digital Academy.

As part of the lab, engineers at Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-N) will work on collaborative research projects with DTU students and faculty on smartphone domains based on cutting edge technology areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Computer Vision.

"This new lab will enable our students get a deeper understanding of some of the latest technologies, and work jointly with Samsung engineers to contribute to the projects with fresh ideas, gain valuable industry experience and expand their horizons," Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, DTU, added.

Samsung Innovation Campus is the Company's global citizenship program that aims to bridge proficiency gaps in the country by skilling students on cutting-edge technology. Samsung has so far set up seven Samsung Innovation Labs in IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Guwahati and IIT-Jodhpur as part of its Samsung Innovation Campus program. So far, these labs have trained over 1,000 students.