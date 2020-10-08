Samsung is offering free premium Galaxy smartphone with refrigerators as part of festive season sales

Galaxy S20+

Samsung India will roll out exciting offers on its popular IoT-enabled Spacemax Family Hub and Curd Maestro refrigerators this festive season during the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great India Festival sales.

With the Spacemax Family Hub refrigerator, consumers could get free premium Galaxy smartphones in the Rs 35,000-Rs 40,000 range, low EMIs and exciting cashback and exchange offers, industry sources told IANS on Wednesday.

The Flipkart 'Big Billion Days' sale begins from October 16 and Amazon 'Great India Festival' sale starts from October 17. Samsung launched its IoT-enabled 657-litre SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerator in July this year which has seen 3times growth in sales for the model compared to the previous edition of Family Hub that was launched in 2018.

SpaceMax Family Hub has a built-in screen that can be used as a whiteboard, memo or even a photo album. Family members can also make calls and share photos and notes with each other through the refrigerator. They can even share and update calendars through the Family Hub app synced with Google.

One can also watch favourite shows on the SpaceMax Family Hub screen and can access millions of songs through the web browser, live radio app or Music apps such as Spotify and Gaana.

Curd Maestro refrigerators, the first refrigerators that can be used to make curd at home were launched in January this year and have also seen a 3times growth in sales post lifting of the lockdown, as compared to pre-lockdown.

Samsung recently launched larger variants -- 386 litre and 407 litre -- of the Curd Maestro refrigerators.

