Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung MWC 2021 Event: Here's what to expect

Samsung's new Google-powered smartwatch might be getting a first look preview at its virtual presentation at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 on June 28. The South Korean tech giant has said that its virtual presentation on June 28 will focus on the Galaxy ecosystem, its new watch experience and mobile security.

According to The Verge, tech giants Samsung and Google's new upcoming smartwatch platform -- which will merge Wear OS and Tizen -- might get its first preview at the same presentation.

The official MWC event page explains that Samsung is "reimagining smartwatches, creating new opportunities for both developers and consumers," which seems to indicate at least some sort of first look at the future of Samsung's smartwatches.

Announced at Google I/O earlier this year, the new smartwatch operating system is a big moment for the two companies. Samsung's smartwatches are considered the high-water mark for Android wearables, but they've been using their own operating system and app store for years, the report said.

And Google's Wear OS -- despite the power of the Play Store and Google's ability to more deeply integrate it with its services and Android -- has suffered from a lack of strong hardware partners, it added.

The new collaborative project could solve both companies' problems, which makes the preview of the new OS (tentatively known as Wear) an exciting potential first look at what could be a new wearable powerhouse.

(with IANS inputs)