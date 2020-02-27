Samsung is the most desirable brand in India: Know why

Good news for Samsung!

Samsung Mobile is the most desired brand in India followed by Apple iPhone, according to a report released by TRA Research on Wednesday. This is the fourth time Samsung Mobile has been crowned the most desired brand after it topped the list in 2013, 2015 and 2018.

Further, the diversified brand of Samsung features at third rank in the consumer electronics category. Sony TV, the general entertainment channel, has entered the top 10 brands for the first time and is placed fourth. Automobile major Maruti Suzuki took the fifth spot followed by technology major Dell in the sixth rank.

"Indian brands dominate the top 100 of India's Most Desired list featuring 42 brands, followed by 15 American, 12 Japanese and 11 South Korean brands. 6 German brands also feature of which three luxury car brands dominate the list. 4 UK brands make it to top 100, and the three Chinese brands which are included in the list are from the mobile phone category," the report said.

N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said: "Desire is a longing for a brand irrespective of its need, and the success of a brand is highly dependent on the desire quotient it emanates. The brands which feature in this list have been able to exude a deep magnetic pull that impacts the consumer at a subliminal level."

The Most Desired Brand 2020 lists 1,000 brands across 326 categories and 39 super categories.

