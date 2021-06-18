Follow us on Samsung may hold flagship developer conference this year.

Samsung Electronics is considering holding its technology conference this year despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, industry insiders said on Friday. The South Korean tech giant is reviewing a plan to hold the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in October or November as vaccinations pick up pace around the globe.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone vendor, is reportedly looking to hold an in-person conference this year but is also considering online options for the event depending on the COVID-19 situation, reports Yonhap news agency.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The SDC, which started in 2013, is an annual event that brings thousands of developers, content creators and designers to discuss future technologies and services.

Samsung has been also unveiling its upcoming technologies and software visions at the event. The SDC has been usually held near Silicon Valley, California, where major IT companies are located.

The conference focused on mobile technologies in the early days, but in recent years, it also presented new solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). In the 2019 SDC, some 5,000 people participated in the event and exchanged their ideas on various technologies and services that can improve user experience.