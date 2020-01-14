Samsung launches Wind-Free AC 2.0 with Wi-Fi support

Samsung AC

South Korean major Samsung on Thursday launched 40 conditioning models across price-range that include 'Wind-Free AC 2.0' with Wi-Fi capability that automatically goes into an energy-saving mode if does not detect any human presence for an hour.

Available in stores from this month, the new split AC range will start from Rs 35,990 and will go up to Rs 73,990.

“Samsung is a consumer-centric company. We believe in meaningful innovations that transform lives. Our research showed that durability, affordability and energy efficiency are the primary concerns of AC consumers in India. With our new range, we have ensured all those expectations are met. In addition, consumers also get Samsung’s best-in-class technology and the most trusted brand,” said Mr. Rajeev Bhutani, Senior Vice President, HVAC division, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

There are three Wind Free 2.0 models, for Rs 57,990, Rs 67,990 and Rs 73,990. Customers opting for Wind-Free 2.0 AC will get an express installation service wherein the AC installation will be done within 4 hours from time of delivery.

The 'Wind-Free' 2.0 AC uses 23,000 micro-holes (from 21,000 in the previous version) to spread air evenly throughout the room, maintaining a comfortable level of coolness. The Wind-Free 2.0 enables users to control ACs with Smart Home App via Wi-Fi.

The product comes with 10 years of warranty on the compressor and features an energy-efficient Digital Inverter. The users can save up to 77 per cent energy as compared to the 'Fast Cooling Mode'. Samsung's 2020 AC line-up includes ACs across series like Premium Triple Inverter Series Inverter, Eco Inverter and On/Off ACs.

The company has re-entered the On/Off AC segment with freshly designed split AC in 1 Ton and 1.5 Ton 3-star AC configurations. Customers can also avail 10 per cent cashback on Wind-Free models and 5 per cent cashback on the premium Triple Inverter Series, said the company.