Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung launches new Galaxy Buds Pro, SmartTag.

Samsung on Thursday launched a pair of new true wireless earbuds called the Galaxy Buds Pro priced at $199, along with a SmartTag that will help you find lost items, including pets.

The new Galaxy Buds Pro comes with an Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation and feature system in the package which uses a separate woofer and tweeter making it a 2-way speaker.

Samsung claims that the Galaxy Buds Pro can reduce the surrounding noise by up to 99 per cent, a bold claim that will require some rigorous testing to ascertain.

In addition to ANC, there is also an ambient mode to let users hear what is happening in their surroundings such as traffic sounds. In addition, the TWS headphones feature Samsung's brand new Wind Shield technology so the wind doesn't mess up your calls while outside or while riding your bike.

The company also launched the new Galaxy SmartTag at $29.99. The Bluetooth dongle attaches to valuables such as keys, bags or pet collars and makes those items trackable via a mobile app.